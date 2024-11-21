BYD Leeds grand opening evening

D. M. Keith is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated opening of its new, bespoke BYD showroom on Crow Nest Lane, Leeds. Purpose-built to showcase the award-winning BYD range, this modern facility is open now, set to deliver an elevated car-buying experience.

Grand Opening Event – Thursday, November 28th, 7-9 PM

To celebrate this milestone, we’re inviting the public to our Grand Opening Event for an unforgettable evening of entertainment, innovation, and exclusive giveaways. Here’s what you can look forward to:

Live entertainment powered by BYD’s Vehicle-to-Load technology, showing just how versatile going electric can be.

Exciting BYD U8 demonstrations, featuring the model’s impressive ‘tank turn’, which allows it to perform a seamless 360-degree rotation on the spot Interactive fun and entertainment, with a car-aoke station and jaw-dropping magic tricks Making its world debut, prepare to be wowed by our very own BYD Robot, ready to amaze and entertain you!

Exclusive BYD goodie bags, filled with official merchandise as a thank-you for celebrating with us.

If you can’t make it to the Grand Opening Event, don’t worry – the celebrations continue all week! Enjoy exclusive opening-week offers across our entire BYD range, making it the perfect time to explore switching to an electric or hybrid vehicle.

"BYD’s journey is impeccable and to join them in their dream and mission to change the automotive world is both exciting and in line with our vision and values at D. M. Keith," said Dougal and Angus Keith, joint Managing Directors of the car dealer group.