Formerly Cape House, the new office at Wakefield 41 Business Park will now be named Calder House as a nod to the former headquarters at Calder Grange in Knottingley where the business has been based for 45 years.

The launch follows an extensive £3.8m renovation to modernise the building, increasing its size from 11,000 sq ft to 15,000 sq ft and adding a range of features to improve sustainability.

These include EV charging points and solar panels, which will supply power to the new office.

Caddick Construction Group's new headquarteres in Wakefield

Designed to future-proof the business for growth, the opening of Calder House closely follows the release of Caddick Construction Group’s most recent annual results, which saw turnover rise 38 per cent to £318m with a profit of £7.4m for the year ending August 2023.

During the latest financial year the construction division completed key projects including Leeds Valley Park and One City Park in Bradford.

Features of the new office include a glazed atrium, open-plan office space, feature walls, a cafe and breakout spaces, and a wellbeing zone to help attract and retain talent within the region as the business expands.

Chosen for its connectivity, the new office will be home to 130 employees that lead business development and project delivery across Yorkshire as well as supporting the group’s regional premises in the North West, Midlands and North East.

Caddick Construction Group said the move signalled a new phase of the group’s growth strategy

Calder House will also provide headquarters for the group’s multi-disciplinary businesses, including Caddick Civil Engineering, which achieved a record £13.5m turnover and £2.1m profit in its last trading year.

Also based at the office will be the group’s facade specialists, CCL Facades, which was established in 2022 when Caddick acquired assets and IP rights from the former Yorkshire-based Speedclad business.

The Leeds-based design team supporting the renovation included DLA Architecture, commercial fit out specialist, Design Tonic, civil and structural engineering firm, Roscoe, and engineering consultancy, CSD, with a range of locally-based supply chain partners also contributing.

Paul Dodsworth, construction group managing director at Caddick, said: “Caddick Construction was established in 1979 at our former premises at Calder Grange in Knottingley, and these offices have served us well as we have grown and evolved over the years.

"We are undergoing an exciting period of change; we are growing in size and stature, but we are also determined to enhance our reputation for delivering high quality projects whilst ensuring the family ethos and feel is retained.

“Investing in our new office is not just about increasing our capacity. Our people and clients deserve an office that represents Caddick Construction Group, a place to do business that is energised and sustainable.

"We recently welcomed our new regional managing director, Steve Ford, to the business and I am very excited about the future as we look to increase our presence in Yorkshire and the North East under Steve’s leadership.”