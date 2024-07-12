Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Group legal director, Helen Gardner takes up a new position on the newly formed operations board of the developments business, while continuing to lead the organisation’s legal team.

A spokesman said: “Based at the group’s Yorkshire headquarters, she will be implementing a cohesive, national legal and governance strategy for Caddick and ensuring efficiencies across the businesses.”

Alistair Smith has been promoted to director, focusing on delivering and strengthening Caddick’s industrial and logistics pipeline.

Caddick has made a raft of senior promotions. (L-R) Alistair Smith, David Baker-Brook, Helen Gardner, Tom Park. (Photo supplied on behalf of Caddick Group)

Tom Park and Ryan Lewis have been promoted to associate development director and associate director, respectively.

A spokesman said: “Both Tom and Ryan are based at Caddick’s Manchester office and their new leadership roles underscore the increasing importance of the region within the business.”

David Baker-Brook has also been promoted to the role of associate director, leading on the promotion of new and existing sites across residential, commercial and mixed-use schemes.

A spokesman said: “David is based in Birmingham, where Caddick’s construction arm has recently opened a new office. With a strong background in sustainability, he will play a key role in ensuring Caddick continues to create developments with sustainability at their heart.”

Myles Hartley, Managing Director of Caddick Developments, said: “It’s been another really strong year for the developments team at Caddick, having achieved approval for the final phase of our mixed-use SOYO scheme in Leeds, as well as reaching practical completion on a number of key industrial and logistics schemes, including phase one of Farington Park in Lancashire and Leeds Valley Park.

"More recently, the team have been applauded by Leeds City Council councillors for our transformative South Village, Leeds proposals.