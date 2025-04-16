Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group also saw gross profit increase by 23 per cent to £70m compared to its previous 2022/23 financial year, while the company’s net assets also grew steadily to £202m.

The group, which consists of Caddick Construction, Caddick Developments and Moda Living – said it had “continued to expand and deliver significant placemaking projects” across the country during the period, despite uncertainty in the wider market.

Paul Caddick, chairman at Caddick, said: “I’m incredibly proud of the results we’ve achieved this financial year, with a strong turnover reflecting the hard work and dedication of our staff as we continue to build our pipeline and further invest in our people.

Paul Caddick, chairman at Caddick.

“Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and these results are a testament to the collective effort across the business, underlining our purpose of creating thriving communities.”

During the year, the group’s developments team achieved consent from Leeds City Council for South Village, a £1bn regeneration project that will deliver 2,000 homes, 450 hotel beds and 700,000 sq ft of commercial space in the city centre.

Last year, Caddick opened a Wakefield new headquarters for its construction division.

The period also saw Caddick’s developments and construction teams work together to deliver a £42m sustainable manufacturing facility for Schneider Electric at Scarborough Business Park.

In addition, the firm launched three new Moda Living build-to-rent neighbourhoods with debut communities in Glasgow and Brighton and Hove, plus a second location in Birmingham.

Johnny Caddick, Caddick Group and chief executive of Moda Living, said: “We’ve had a very strong year across the Caddick group of businesses as we continue to expand our industry expertise and developments pipeline, while tapping into new living sectors.

“We’re excited to deliver inclusive and accessible built-to-rent schemes that enable communities across the country to thrive.”

Caddick’s construction division has increased its turnover to £356m during the period. The firm said this was testament to its “ambitious and growing pipeline”, particularly in the Midlands following the establishment of its Birmingham office.

The team also started work on two major mixed-use schemes in Birmingham, including Upper Trinity Street on behalf of Cole Waterhouse, and Stone Yard, on behalf of Moda.

Paul Dodsworth, group managing director of Caddick’s construction business said: "We’re proud of our strong pipeline of construction work and the expansion of our exceptional services to a variety of regions, most recently the thriving Midlands market.