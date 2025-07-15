Caddick: Yorkshire property firm 'incredibly proud' to have doubled supply chain investment
The company said almost 60 per cent of the £189m spending was directed to companies within 30 miles of its projects, and 85 per cent went to small and medium enterprises.
Details have been published in the company’s latest Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report.
The Caddick group of companies includes Caddick Construction Group, Caddick Developments, Moda Group, and Leeds Rhinos rugby league club.
Caddick invested £2.85 million with voluntary, community and social enterprises, delivered over 14,000 hours of employee training, and supported 210 apprentices into construction and related industries in 2024 alone.
Company employees contributed over 1,000 hours of volunteering, with more than 400 hours delivered during the second annual Caddick Communities Week.
Overall, the group reported a £145 million social value contribution, and raised more than £340,000 for charity partners.
The publication of the Group ESG report follows Moda Group’s recent announcement of £1.2 billion in social value generated over the past decade, and the launch of the Leeds Rhinos Foundation’s first Social Impact Report, which said that for every £1 invested in the charity, £10.49 of social value is returned to the community.
Jessica Herman, Group Head of ESG and Sustainability, said: “Over the last two years of our Places for Life strategy, ESG has become a part of how we operate, it shapes how we design, deliver and make decisions across the Group.
"Initiatives such as Caddick Communities Week, which saw over 100 colleagues volunteer their time across Yorkshire and beyond, reflect how deeply this culture is taking root.
“As we look ahead to our next ESG strategy from 2026, we’re focusing on going even further, to challenge ourselves to innovate, collaborate and lead in creating places that are not only sustainable, but also inclusive and future-ready.”
Myles Hartley, Managing Director at Caddick Developments and Group ESG Lead, said: “I’m incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made in 2024. Doubling our local supply chain investment isn’t just a headline, it represents thousands of decisions made by our teams to prioritise community, sustainability and long-term thinking in everything we do.
“Thanks to our colleagues, partners and collaborators, from apprentices on site to our leadership teams and supply chain partners, we’re seeing real, tangible impact, and are now focusing on going further, leading in creating places that are fit for the future, and which deliver lasting community impact.”
The Group’s next ESG strategy, covering 2026 to 2030, is currently in development.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.