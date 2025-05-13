Cafe business in area made famous by TV series Last of the Summer Wine up for sale

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lu’s Place, in Meltham, near Holmfirth, West Yorkshire has been put up for sale with a guide price of £175,000 with commercial property estate agent Ernest Wilson, which is part of Eddisons.

A spokesman said: “The 70-cover café, which also has seating for 20 people outside, featuring a quirky VIP dining pod, was developed as a new-build, state-of-the-art venue five years ago by local property entrepreneur Dan Bamforth and now generates up to £15,000 a week serving an eat-in and take-away menu and holding occasional events.”

Michael Peel, a director at agents Ernest Wilson, said: "The present owners have done a great job but there’s definitely the potential to grow Lu’s Place further by developing the events side, hosting private parties such as weddings and birthdays, or even opening in the evening, either on a regular basis or for one-off gastro-events.”

Lu’s Place director Meg Willans said the team had built up a diverse and loyal customer base.