Cafe business in area made famous by TV series Last of the Summer Wine up for sale
Lu’s Place, in Meltham, near Holmfirth, West Yorkshire has been put up for sale with a guide price of £175,000 with commercial property estate agent Ernest Wilson, which is part of Eddisons.
A spokesman said: “The 70-cover café, which also has seating for 20 people outside, featuring a quirky VIP dining pod, was developed as a new-build, state-of-the-art venue five years ago by local property entrepreneur Dan Bamforth and now generates up to £15,000 a week serving an eat-in and take-away menu and holding occasional events.”
Michael Peel, a director at agents Ernest Wilson, said: "The present owners have done a great job but there’s definitely the potential to grow Lu’s Place further by developing the events side, hosting private parties such as weddings and birthdays, or even opening in the evening, either on a regular basis or for one-off gastro-events.”
Lu’s Place director Meg Willans said the team had built up a diverse and loyal customer base.
She added: “We’re also right next to Honley Woods, with footpaths and bridleways and Meltham Mills Reservoir too, so we provide refreshments to go for walkers.”