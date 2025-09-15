Calbee UK expands team as growth continues

Calbee UK, owner of Seabrook Crisps, has announced the appointment of Hannah Colagiovanni as Brand Manager, expanding the marketing team to support the company’s continued growth.

Previously Brand Manager for Zoflora at Thornton & Ross, part of global home and healthcare group STADA, Hannah has first-hand experience of supporting growth brands. During the five years working on Zoflora, it featured as a top 5 challenger within the cleaning category.

She comments: “I’m really excited to have the opportunity to explore a brand-new category. Coming from the household cleaning sector, I’m looking forward to this fresh challenge and diving into something different

“Seabrook is a brand I love and have grown up with. At Calbee, the opportunity to work within another global business and collaborate with colleagues all over the work is exciting too!”

Group Marketing Director, Claire Hooper, comments: “We’re delighted to welcome Hannah to the business. Not only do we continue to have exciting plans for Seabrook but the UK appetite for East Asian brands is presenting an exciting new growth area for the business too.

“We know that Hannah will bring fresh, new ideas to the team and we look forward to exploring these together.”