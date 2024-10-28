Calderdale cafe to reopen under new management with ‘fresh new dining experience’

The Olive Branch in Sowerby Bridge will close for two weeks from November 2 as it is set to reopen under new management.

The Turkish-Mediterranean restaurant first opened in 2008 serving locally sourced produce.

It is rated the seventh best restaurant in Sowerby Bridge.

In a Facebook post they announced: “We will be reopening with a fresh new dining experience combining our fabulous Mediterranean cuisine with a taste of Italy offering you homemade pastas, pizzas and traditional Italian food.

“In addition, we will also have a new management team and we can't wait for you to meet them. Our Turkish family are taking some much-needed time to relax and focus on new projects.”

The Olive Branch in Sowerby Bridge is rebranding

It is believed the restaurant will reopen as La Dolce Vita Ristorante.

The Olive Branch is a family-managed chain of restaurants in Alwoodley, Hebden Bridge, Ilkley, Roundhay, Selby and Sowerby Bridge.

The family also run a Turkish supermarket in Leeds.

