Calderdale cafe to reopen under new management with ‘fresh new dining experience’
The Turkish-Mediterranean restaurant first opened in 2008 serving locally sourced produce.
It is rated the seventh best restaurant in Sowerby Bridge.
In a Facebook post they announced: “We will be reopening with a fresh new dining experience combining our fabulous Mediterranean cuisine with a taste of Italy offering you homemade pastas, pizzas and traditional Italian food.
“In addition, we will also have a new management team and we can't wait for you to meet them. Our Turkish family are taking some much-needed time to relax and focus on new projects.”
It is believed the restaurant will reopen as La Dolce Vita Ristorante.
The Olive Branch is a family-managed chain of restaurants in Alwoodley, Hebden Bridge, Ilkley, Roundhay, Selby and Sowerby Bridge.
The family also run a Turkish supermarket in Leeds.