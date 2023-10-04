Call for Leeds Central Station memories and memorabilia for new museum

Wellington Place is calling for people to share their memories of Leeds Central station and any related memorabilia to be displayed in a new mini museum soon to be opening at Wellington Place.

Located on the ground floor of Wellington Place’s grade two-listed wagon lifting hoist - one of the last remaining parts of the original station – the museum will celebrate Leeds’s rich industrial history and focus on different themes throughout the year.

The first will highlight the core role that the tower played for Leeds’s original railway station and will include an exhibition capturing people’s memories of the working station.

The exhibition will include special artefacts spanning the station’s more than a century long history including rarely seen photography.

MEPC, the asset managers and developers behind Wellington Place, is encouraging people to get in touch and share their stories and experiences from visiting the station, as well as any souvenirs they’ve gathered over the years such as old photographs and train tickets.

People can get in touch by emailing [email protected].