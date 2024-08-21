Cammax: Castleford ticket vending machine firm acquired by global technology group
Cammax will maintain its brand identity, with managing director, Julian Rooney, continuing to lead the business, alongside the existing managing team.
Mr Rooney said: “Joining the Modaxo family is an exciting milestone for Cammax.
“We share a common vision of transforming the transportation and parking experience through technology. Now with Modaxo we feel we can deliver even more value to our customers and drive the industry forward.”
Cammax’s solution portfolio includes a range of ticket vending machines for rail, tram, and bus journeys, as well as off-street parking payment systems for Pay on Exit, Pay on Entry, and Hybrid car parks.
Some of the firm’s customers include West Midlands Combined Authority, Nottingham Trams Limited, Bristol City Council, East Midlands Rail, and Parking Eye.
Modaxo is a global technology organisation which delivers software and technology solutions for the transportation sector.
The firm was founded in the USA in 1990 as Trapeze Group, acting as a provider of fixed route software. It then went on to launch in the UK and Europe in the year 2000.
In 2001, the group launched into Asia, before launching into Australasia in 2005.
After making a string of acquisitions, the company was relaunched under the Modaxo brand in 2020.
Laurent Eskenazi, head of EMEA, UK, and Asia at Modaxo, said: We are delighted to welcome CAMMAX and its employees and customers to the Modaxo family,”
“CAMMAX’s impressive track record in simplifying travel and parking payments aligns with our vision of creating seamless mobility experiences for all.”
Dow Schofield Watts advised Cammax and its shareholders on the cross-border deal, with Gordons LLP providing legal advice, led by partner James Fawcett.
