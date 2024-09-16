Campeys of Selby: Haulage firm moves to new logistics park on ex-Kellingley Colliery site

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Campeys of Selby is to become an occupier at Konect62, a brand-new multi-modal logistics and industrial scheme in Knottingley following a deal agreed with joint venture partners Henderson Park and Cole Waterhouse.

The first phase of Konect62 has been speculatively built to provide 375,000 sq. ft. of logistics and industrial space with an additional 30-acre serviced plot with planning permission for a 735,000 sq. ft logistics unit.

Campeys of Selby represents the third lease at the site following the initial phase’s completion with Oakland International and TIP Group already signed up. The firm is taking a 61,065 sq. ft. warehouse which includes first-floor office space.

A 10-year lease has been signed at the logistics park

Headquartered in North Yorkshire, Campeys of Selby is a specialist haulage company that employs over 170 people. In its fourth generation. The firm was recently recognised as the “Haulier of the Year” at the 2024 Motor Transport Awards.

Its commitment to Konect62 will facilitate the expansion of its growing food storage and distribution offering nationwide.

Harry Campey, Commercial & Operations Director at Campeys of Selby, said: “Konect62 is the ideal location for us to take our next step into increasing our storage and distribution service offerings for existing and new customers.

"The quality of the build alongside the location near the M62 and A1 meant K61 was the perfect addition to our operational portfolio.

“Having secured a large long term food storage and distribution contract prior to receiving the keys, it was imperative that the site was fit and ready for BRCGS Food Safety Global Standard, as well as various ISO accreditations.

"In addition, the site’s market-leading ESG credentials are in line with what we require as a forward-thinking logistics company with safety and sustainability at the forefront of our priorities and commitment to customers.”

One more unit comprising 151,000 sq ft is available to let immediately. A further 735,000 sq. ft. unit, known as ‘Big K’, could be ready to occupy in as little as 40 weeks concluding the 1.1 million sq. ft. initial phase.

A second phase of Konect62 could bring forward more than 800,000 sq ft of additional space and it is hoped the site could ultimately be home to more than 2,600 workers.

The completed first phase will create an estimated 1,500 full time jobs with a further 1,000 jobs expected after Phase 2 is finished.