Cannon Brewery site: Redevelopment looks set to take another step forward

The redevelopment of the former Cannon Brewery site in Sheffield looks set to take another step forward.

After they announced the buying of the site a few months ago, developers are now applying for planning permission to create a new neighbourhood on it.

Members of Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee will next week (July 23) discuss the proposal to re-purpose the currently run-down site of one Cannon Brewery on Rutland Road, Neepsend.

According to a document published ahead of the meeting, the said site is made up of two parcels of land within Neepsend, either side of Boyland Street with a combined site area of 1.628 hectares.

Surrounding land uses include older industrial uses and waste uses interspersed with newer leisure/ commercial uses including the Cutlery Works food hall which is adjacent to the site.

The application itself is a hybrid application – with demolition of existing buildings on both land parcels.

The document said: “The proposed demolition comprises full clearance of the warehouse on the northern land parcel and partial clearance of the brewery buildings on the southern land parcel, with only the historic brewhouse, grain warehouse and water tower proposed to be retained (undesignated heritage assets).”

Part of the redevelopment plan is to deliver – after converting and constructing buildings – “in the region of 550 apartments in a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units” as well as approximately 3,200 sqm of commercial, workspace and retail spaces. If outline planning is granted, specific details about the number, size and appearance of new homes will be put forward at a later date.

The application received two representations from a nearby business owner and someone living in Sheffield.

They said they were “neutral” and only wanted the developer to take into account existing businesses and their impact on the area.

They called on the applicant, Manchester-based Capital And Centric (505) Limited, not to target those businesses once the development happens.