Carclo delivers 'solid platform for growth' in full year results

In the year ended March 31 2025, Carclo’s revenue was down by 8.6 per cent to £121.2m, which it said was partially driven by a strategic exit from short-run product lines in the US.

There was an increase in underlying operating profit to £9.8m, from £6.6m the previous year, which Carclo said was “driven by manufacturing process optimisation, increased asset utilisation and efficiency, with improved customer pricing”.

Carclo said the strategic restructuring of its US operations has been completed, culminating in the successful closure of the Tucson facility and the integration of manufacturing into the company’s Pennsylvania operations.

Frank Doorenbosch, Chief Executive Officer, said: "I'm pleased to report the meaningful progress the business has made in delivering strong results with improved performance.

"We have prioritised health and safety, enhanced our financial position, and fortified our position for lasting and stable growth.

“With a clear vision, a robust strategy, and our commitment to our customers and employees, we are confident in our ability to navigate the challenges ahead as a stronger, more resilient organisation.

"The strength of our customer relationships and the confidence they have in our business is demonstrated in the recently announced contract renewal with one of our major customers.