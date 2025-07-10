Carclo expects shares to be temporarily suspended as it announces delay to financial statements

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm, which is based in Ossett, said that its auditor Forvis Mazars LLP had informed the Audit Committee that it requires additional time to complete its statements for the year ended 31 March 2025.

Carclo added that to date, it had not been informed of any significant audit issues affecting its consolidated financial statements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm said it was “disappointed” with the situation, adding that it was working with Forvis Mazars to ensure that the audit is completed “as soon as possible”.

Carclo has said that it expects its shares to be temporarily suspended after it announced a delay to the publication of its audited financial statements.. (Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

A statement from the firm said: “As a consequence of the delay, Carclo expects that its shares will be temporarily suspended from listing and trading from 1 August 2025 until the audit is completed and the 2025 annual report and accounts are published.

“Carclo recognises the importance of timely financial reporting and remains committed to restoring its usual reporting timetable going forward.”

Carclo added that an audit tender process is currently underway, and that it expects to make an announcement before its 2025 AGM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company, which manufactures high-precision components, also issued a trading statement alongside its announcement to the London Stock Exchange.

The firm said that as set out previously, its performance for the year ended 31 March had “exceeded management expectations” with strong margin expansion in the second half of the year.

Net debt, including leases, closed at £19.3m, representing what the company described as a “significant reduction” of £10.2m, compared to £29.5m at 31 March 2024

Carclo added that it anticipated further margin enhancement as the benefit of its operational optimisation initiatives materialise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In April, Carclo announced that it had agreed refinancing arrangements with its new lending partner, BZ Commercial Finance DAC, adding that it had also agreed scheme funding for its group pension scheme.

The agreement comprised a term Loan of £27m and a revolving credit facility of £9m, replacing the group’s previous facility and representing an increase in margin of around 1.75 per cent over the company’s previous facilities.

Carclo described the move as an “important step” for the group, enabling it to “continue to invest in the business and allow the group to deliver on its strategy”.

February also saw Carclo appoint its new chief financial officer, Ian Tichias.