Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wakefield-based retailer saw revenue increase by 5.9 per cent to £247.6m in the six months to July 31 this year, but profit before tax dropped by 46 per cent from £14m to £7.5m in the same period.

Results published by the company attributed the profit fall in part to “the impact of continued, significant increases in National Living Wage and Employer National Insurance contributions”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Card Factory said it has mitigated the impact of those changes and ongoing inflationary challenges through a ‘Simplify and Scale’ programme productivity and efficiency programme. The firm also revealed it had a new record trading day the Saturday before Mother's Day earlier this year.

Card Factory has revealed higher revenues but smaller profits in the first part of 2025

Darcy Willson-Rymer, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Our resilient first half performance against a challenging retail backdrop demonstrates the effective execution of our growth strategy and our ability to navigate inflationary pressures.

"Our core stores business performed positively during the period, supported by new store openings, while our ongoing range development resonated strongly with customers, driving successful Spring seasons.

"At the same time, we continued to advance our growth priorities, expanding partnerships and accelerating our digital strategy through the acquisition of Funky Pigeon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With the peak festive season ahead, we are well prepared for our most important trading period.

"Building on the success of our H1 seasonal performance, we have strong plans in place for H2 to deliver on our quality and value proposition including new Christmas ranges and a significantly expanded Halloween range.

"These plans, combined with our ongoing productivity and efficiency programme, mean our expectations for the full year remain unchanged."

The results added of that Christmas preparations “are well advanced as we enter the peak festive trading period”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company said: “Roll out of our seasonal offer is underway with a strong, Christmas range, built around our value proposition. Alongside new premium card ranges, over 80 per cent of Christmas gift ranges are new for 2025, including a new Secret Santa range, as well as 95 per cent newness in celebration essentials which feature premium ranges and market leading value offers to drive volume on roll-wrap products.”

It follows Card Factory buying online card retailer Funky Pigeon for £24.1m in August in a deal which saw the Yorkshire firm become the second largest online card and attached gifting retailer in the UK market.

The results revealed that work is under way to unlock £5m worth of “synergy benefits” between the two brands by the end of the 2027 financial year.