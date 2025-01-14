Card Factory delivers 'good' Christmas trading performance after expanding ranges

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a trading statement, Card Factory also said the recent changes to the National Living Wage and Employer National Insurance Contributions will result in annual cost inflation of around £14m in FY26 (full year 2026).

The statement added: “We expect to offset this through our proven approach which includes our ongoing productivity and efficiency programme, as well as range development and pricing, while continuing to invest in our future growth. Despite these inflationary pressures, we currently expect to deliver a mid-to-high single digit percentage increase in adjusted profit before tax in FY26.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Total sales for the eleven months ended December 31 2024 were £506.6m, an increase of 6.2 per cent year-on-year as Card Factory continued to outperform a challenging non-food retail market, the statement said.

Card Factory has announced a trading update for the eleven months ended 31 December 2024. (Photo supplied by Card Factory)

Card Factory said it delivered a “good” Christmas trading performance in line with expectations in November and December with total revenue growth of 4.7 per cent.

This was driven by higher average basket value which reflects expanded ranges and sales of gift and celebration essentials, the statement said.

New and expanded gift categories resonated with customers with new confectionery ranges, licensed ranges and soft toys performing particularly well, alongside positive impact of a new value focused Christmas card offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darcy Willson-Rymer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are pleased to have delivered another successful Christmas trading period.

"Thanks to the hard work of colleagues across the business, growth was driven by further progress against our strategic initiatives and execution of our commercial offer.

"Expanded ranges and our compelling gift and celebration essentials offer increased basket values during the period, whilst we also saw a resilient performance in seasonal cards, with customers responding well to our strong value and quality ranges.

"Continued revenue growth, combined with the benefits of our productivity and efficiency programme, have enabled us to navigate a challenging retail environment and deliver a robust performance in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad