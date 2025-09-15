Card Factory Foundation appoints new Fund Manager

Card Factory Foundation, which is headquartered in Wakefield, has appointed Ellie Saltrick as its new Fund Manager, strengthening its ability to deliver meaningful support to people and communities across the UK.

Ellie brings 13 years of experience in the not-for-profit sector, having held senior roles at organisations including Changing Faces as Head of Fundraising, and the British Heart Foundation as Senior Trust Manager. Her career has consistently focused on maximising impact through trusts, funds and corporate partnerships, making her ideally placed to help shape the next stage of the Foundation’s growth.

In her new role, Ellie will oversee the Local Community Fund and the Colleague Match Fund, building on the Foundation’s commitment to supporting grassroots charities while also increasing engagement with Card Factory colleagues. With two recent funding rounds completed, Ellie will focus on evaluation, development and expansion of these initiatives to ensure they continue to deliver sustainable change.

Ellie said: “Charity has always been part of my life, both personally and professionally. Joining the Card Factory Foundation at this stage in its journey is a hugely exciting opportunity. I’ve always been interested in the role of corporate foundations, and this feels like a natural step to take my experience to the other side of the funding conversation. I’m especially inspired by the breadth of the Foundation’s work, from empowering colleagues to back the causes they care about, to the Life Moments Fund making a difference at critical times.”

Pushpinder Gill, Head of the Card Factory Foundation, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Ellie as our new Fund Manager. She brings a wealth of passion and expertise and has a strong track record across the sector, along with a deep understanding of what charities need to thrive. This is an exciting time for the Foundation as we refine our strategic approach and expand our reach, and Ellie's contribution will be invaluable as we continue to build momentum and deliver real support where it’s needed most.”

The Foundation’s Local Community Fund alone distributes around £500,000 annually to nearly 100 charities across the UK, combining nominations from the public with grants championed by Card Factory colleagues. Alongside the Colleague Match Fund and the Life Moments Fund, this forms part of the Foundation’s wider strategy to provide support during life’s most significant moments.