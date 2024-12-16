Card Factory refuses to appoint extra female director to hit diversity target - despite previous pledge

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The six-person board of Card Factory currently includes two women – but the figure is below the recommended 40 per cent minimum level for female representation on the boards of listed companies.

Earlier this year, Card Factory had said it intended to reach the target by December 2024 after starting the year with six men and just one woman on its board. But in a new statement, the company said it “does not consider it to be in the interests of shareholders to recruit an additional director solely to achieve the 40 per cent recommendation”.

The announcement follows the company’s chairman surviving an attempt to oust him over concerns about the lack of board diversity.

Yorkshire-based cardfactory has said it does not intend to appoint an extra female director to hit a diversity target. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire

Paul Moody, who has been non-executive chairman of the company since October 2018 and is a former CEO of Britvic, had seen 25 per cent of cardfactory’s shareholders vote against his reappointment at its AGM in June.

But following a consultation with cardfactory’s 12 largest institutional shareholders, the four who responded to it all backed him staying in post. It follows concerns about the composition of the board not meeting diversity targets set by the Financial Conduct Authority on listed companies having boards with at least 40 per cent female membership.

In the company’s annual report published earlier this year, Mr Moody said it was a “specific objective” of the board to meet the requirements by the end of 2024.

The board then added Pamela Powell as a senior non-executive director in June, with two male directors stepping down over the summer.

It meant one-third of the now six-person board are women, with Ms Powell joining existing director Indira Thambiah.

But Card Factory said today it would not be adding another director to meet the 40 per cent target despite the previous pledge in the annual report.

In a statement, the company said: “At the company's 2024 AGM, all resolutions were passed with the requisite majority. However, the company received more than 20 per cent of votes cast against the resolution to reappoint Paul Moody, the company's chair.

“The board sought consultations with the 12 largest institutional shareholders, holding 60 per cent of the company's issued share capital.

“The four shareholders who engaged in this consultation all reported that they supported the reappointment of Paul Moody.

“The board understands, from prior shareholder feedback, that the diversity of the board may result in votes against the chair's reappointment. At the time of publication of the Annual Report and Accounts, the diversity of the board fell short of the recommendations in the Listing Rules.

“The board composition now comprises 33 per cent women. The board has recently re-assessed the skills and experience of its members and consider this to be appropriate for the company's operations and strategic objectives.

