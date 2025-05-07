Card Factory saw its profits and revenues rise as it expanded in US

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The specialist retailer said it achieved revenue growth of 6.2 per cent to £542.5m in the year ended January 31 2025 and it also achieved adjusted PBT (profit before tax) growth of 6.3 per cent to £66m.

It said the targeted acquisitions of Garlanna in the Republic of Ireland and Garven in the US increased its international presence and routes to market.

Darcy Willson-Rymer, the chief executive officer, told The Yorkshire Post that the Card Factory had delivered a strong set of results with good growth over the last financial year and the group had continued to invest in the high street and new ranges.

Card Factory has today announced its preliminary results for the year ended January 31 2025. (Photo supplied by Card Factory)

He added that the Card Factory was taking a “test and learn” approach to the US market.

In a statement to accompany the results, he said: "Our performance in FY25 (full year 2025) demonstrates the strength and resilience of Card Factory and our strategy as we continue to evolve the business into a leading global celebrations group.

"We delivered strong revenue growth, outperforming the wider celebration occasions market. Further expansion of our store estate combined with continued development of our gift and celebration essentials categories, were key drivers of our performance."

"We are now halfway into our 'Opening Our New Future' growth strategy and I am pleased with what we have achieved across the business. With entry into new markets, including the US, and expansion of existing partnerships, we are reaching more customers, in more locations."

"As we move into FY26 (full year 2026) , good momentum has continued during our Spring seasons,’’ he added.

"Despite an uncertain and inflationary backdrop, we remain confident in our ability to deliver mid-to-high single-digit percentage profit growth, underpinned by our strategic focus, our ongoing productivity and efficiency programme and our strong financial discipline.”

Card Factory said it opened 32 net new stores in FY25, “adding to our extensive store footprint which totalled 1,090 as of January 31 2025”.

Card Factory, which employs around 1,000 staff in Yorkshire, said trading through the first months of the new financial year had been in line with management expectations.

The statement added: “The board was encouraged by the good momentum from the second half of FY25, that continued across our FY26 spring seasons of Valentine's Day and Mother's Day.