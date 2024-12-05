Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Card Factory has acquired the entire issued share capital of Garven Holdings, LLC and its subsidiaries, in a move the specialist retailer described as marking an important milestone in its international growth ambitions. Garven, which trades as Garven Design and Cadence Packaging, is based in Minnesota in the US.

The acquisition price of $25m on a cash and debt free basis, subject to customary closing adjustments, was paid in cash at completion on December 4, Card Factory said.

Commenting on the deal, Darcy Willson-Rymer, Card Factory Chief Executive Officer, said: "Together with our separate wholesale supply agreement covering over 1,100 stores across the US, it establishes a physical presence in the US market. Over a number of years, Garven has built a reputation as a trusted brand known for its quality products and impressive design capabilities.”