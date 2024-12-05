Card Factory to enter US market with acquisition of Garven Holdings

Card Factory is entering the US market after securing a significant acquisition.
Card Factory has acquired the entire issued share capital of Garven Holdings, LLC and its subsidiaries, in a move the specialist retailer described as marking an important milestone in its international growth ambitions. Garven, which trades as Garven Design and Cadence Packaging, is based in Minnesota in the US.

The acquisition price of $25m on a cash and debt free basis, subject to customary closing adjustments, was paid in cash at completion on December 4, Card Factory said.

Commenting on the deal, Darcy Willson-Rymer, Card Factory Chief Executive Officer, said: "Together with our separate wholesale supply agreement covering over 1,100 stores across the US, it establishes a physical presence in the US market. Over a number of years, Garven has built a reputation as a trusted brand known for its quality products and impressive design capabilities.”

Card Factory also said that trading in the second half of the year to date has been in line with expectations and “we have been encouraged by the start of the Christmas season”.

