Care 4 U Care sold to existing operator

Redwoods Dowling Kerr is pleased to announce the successful sale of Care 4 U Care Ltd, a highly regarded domiciliary care agency in South Yorkshire, to an existing operator.

Established by the outgoing owner in 2009, the agency has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, professional care to individuals living in their own homes. The service promotes independence and dignity, with over 500 hours of care delivered weekly to 36 service users across a range of villages and towns.

The business supports adults and the elderly with varying needs including personal care, dementia support, end of life care and companionship. It has long-standing relationships with the local authority, the NHS and private clients, and receives a steady stream of new enquiries purely through referrals and word of mouth.

The agency operates from an accessible and easily relocatable office base in Wath-Upon-Dearne, a densely populated area of South Yorkshire.

With the owner looking to retire, Asif Musa, Healthcare Deputy Sales Manager at Redwoods Dowling Kerr, identified a motivated established corporate operator that has been in the sector for three years. The purchaser was drawn to the agency’s strong foundation, consistent demand and potential for future growth.