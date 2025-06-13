Care 4 U Care sold to existing operator
Established by the outgoing owner in 2009, the agency has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, professional care to individuals living in their own homes. The service promotes independence and dignity, with over 500 hours of care delivered weekly to 36 service users across a range of villages and towns.
The business supports adults and the elderly with varying needs including personal care, dementia support, end of life care and companionship. It has long-standing relationships with the local authority, the NHS and private clients, and receives a steady stream of new enquiries purely through referrals and word of mouth.
The agency operates from an accessible and easily relocatable office base in Wath-Upon-Dearne, a densely populated area of South Yorkshire.
With the owner looking to retire, Asif Musa, Healthcare Deputy Sales Manager at Redwoods Dowling Kerr, identified a motivated established corporate operator that has been in the sector for three years. The purchaser was drawn to the agency’s strong foundation, consistent demand and potential for future growth.
Asif said: “The sale of this domiciliary care business demonstrates that the appetite for domiciliary care remains high in South Yorkshire. We managed to get an excellent result for all parties to the sale. I would like to wish my client all the best with her retirement.”