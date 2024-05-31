Care companies must ensure they are ready for new CQC inspection regime: Samuel Barrington

This impacts all care providers, no matter how large or small, and ensuring all your staff have the right mindset for an inspection is key.

Recently incorporated into the Yorkshire Care Group (YCG) of companies, The CIA Group Ltd are one of the key consultancy firms in the UK who provide support and assistance to not only help care organisations pass their inspections and evidence assessments, but also showcase their amazing facilities and standard of care and support they provide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regularly in the news for failings in care standards, the care sector also has a lot to shout about too.

Samuel Barrington shares his expert insight

This is part of the reason for us coming under the umbrella of the YCG, as they acquire and align with some of the best in the industry, to enable us all to share best practice and our skill sets.

At The CIA Group we have a nationwide network of consultants who have all either worked in care quality management or been CQC inspectors.

They work with care organisations for anything from a day up to six months or more, depending on the level of input needed and can provide anything from training to mock inspections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We give companies the opportunity to use inspections as an opportunity to showcase the best of what they do and show what they are proud about, rather than worrying when the next inspection is.

It is also important to now ensure your staff have the same mindset as part of the changes mean they will be interviewed too.

There are currently no qualifications or requirements for individuals to carry out care quality consulting within the sector – again we want to change this.

We are planning a certified programme, developing benchmark standards and a thorough assessment process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will not only develop the professionalism of the sector, but also provide a continual programme ensuring all our consultants have up-to-date knowledge and skill sets to do their job in a continually changing sector.

The concept of the Yorkshire Care Group is all about ‘working together’, to make as many improvements within the care sector as possible.

Through education and training, we can do this, and both improve the sector, but develop careers at the same time.

We don’t want to go into a care facility to find fault, but when we do, it is our role to help the team to identify how they can make improvements and ensure that they can be the best they can be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This may mean setting action plans following an audit or evidence assessment and then putting new structures and systems in place, but ultimately getting them to the point they will fly through an inspection.

With continually changing legislation, it is paramount to ensure care companies comply with all the health and safety measures needed, but also need to evidence that they are meeting or even exceeding the new quality statements under the new CQC framework. Whilst it is great for a company to get ‘good’ from an inspection, we want to help companies not only reach ‘outstanding’, but maintain it too.