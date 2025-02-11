Care company celebrates double award success

A family-run homecare company in Huddersfield is celebrating double awards success.

Caremark Kirklees was named winner of the best large business award at the recent Caremark national conference, beating off competition from many other similar-sized and larger franchises.

And to cap the evening off, the company, which was set up by Duncan and Fiona Smith in 2015, also won the overall franchise of the year award which covers all 136 Caremark businesses currently operating in the UK and Ireland.

Representatives from all the Caremark franchises attended the national conference, held at St George’s Park, Burton-on-Trent, which aims to celebrate achievement and share best practice.

Staff and customers with the award

Caremark Kirklees, which employs over 100 people and delivers care to over 200 customers each week, was singled out for its “huge” growth, staff support and high quality standards.

The judges said: “It’s harder to show a high percentage of growth on an already large business but Caremark Kirklees have done exactly that.

“With their Care Assistant numbers increasing and staff turnover reducing, they have enjoyed huge growth in customer numbers and are exceptional in all areas.

“They are dedicated to the quality of care they provide, look after their staff and have happy and loyal customers, which combines to make them one of the best care companies in their area.”

Caremark staff with the award

Duncan and Fiona Smith said: “We were delighted to accept these two awards, but we did so on behalf of everyone at Caremark Kirklees whose contribution to our success simply cannot be measured.

“We never fail to be impressed by the lengths our staff will go to in supporting our customers in their own homes and they consistently go above and beyond each and every day, delivering the very highest quality of care.