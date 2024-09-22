Carter Jonas appoints two 'high-profile' partners in Leeds who previously worked for rival
The firm has appointed Mathew Atkinson and Richard Harris to the posts in its Leeds office.
Mr Atkinson previously led JLL’s Capital Markets team in Leeds, while Mr Harris led JLL’s Industrial & Logistics team in Leeds and headed its sector offering for the North.
Scott Harkness, Head of Commercial for Carter Jonas, said: “The addition of Mathew and Richard to our team marks another important moment for Carter Jonas as we continue to expand and strengthen our national expertise and presence in core regional property markets.
“I have no doubt that they will make an invaluable contribution to our business in Yorkshire and the wider region, and I look forward to working with them over the coming months.”
Mr Atkinson said: “I am excited to join the Carter Jonas Capital Markets team as market fundamentals continue to improve and we move to a period of sustained activity post-election.”
Mr Harris added: “The move to Carter Jonas was an opportunity that I could not turn down. Joining an expanding firm with real growth ambitions in the industrial and logistics sector as the market emerges from a relatively quiet period is very exciting.”
