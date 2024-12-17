Carver Group celebrates another successful year at annual Christmas drinks reception

Published 17th Dec 2024
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 14:40 BST
Darlington-based Carver Group welcomed over 60 guests to its annual Christmas drinks reception on Thursday evening, bringing together clients, business associates, and colleagues to mark the end of a successful year.

Held at Carver Commercial’s office on St Cuthberts Way in Darlington, the event provided an opportunity for guests to connect in a relaxed, festive setting while celebrating the enduring partnerships that have shaped the group’s success across the residential and commercial property sectors.

James Carver, Director at Carver Group, said: “This event is always a highlight for us and a chance to thank our clients and partners for their continued support. It’s a privilege to work with such fantastic people, and this evening reflects the strong relationships that have helped make 2024 another exceptional year.

“We’re looking forward to building on this success as we head into 2025.”

Ed Miller, Richard Roberts, Lee Wardman, and Chris Brown
