Cash in the attic! Leeds-antiques reseller hire local digital agency Bolser
Operating in a busy market space among second-hand e-commerce tech companies including eBay, Etsy and Vinterior, Bolser will design and build scalable, enterprise-level digital technology to meet the company’s ambitious growth targets. Online sales of antiques reached an estimated $11.8bn in 2023, with global online sales of art and antiques increasing by 7% year-on-year.
A key part of the brief will include designing the website User Experience (UX). Bolser will improve customer journeys and increase conversion as part of a data-driven approach to help grow the business through optimised lead generation.
In 2016, Vintage Cash Cow – a private equity-backed business – received investment from a group of seven Dutch investors led by Laurens Groenendijk, co-founder and MD of Hiber, and Bas Beerens, founder of WeTransfer. The team went on to found early-stage VC, The Dutch Founders Fund, which continues to provide Vintage Cash Cow with funding and support.
Commenting on the win, Dominic Howe, Client Services Director, Bolser, says: “We’re thrilled to be working with such an innovative new business that happens to be only a stone’s throw away from us in Leeds. This is a fantastic opportunity to help make an already successful business even more efficient and to play a part in helping them grow.”
