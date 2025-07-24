The chief executive of Yorkshire Building Society has said the mutual will “stand up” for members who want to keep the current cash ISA limit.

Susan Allen made the comments as the building society delivered “strong results” over the first half of 2025, as it grew its membership and balance sheet. There has been speculation from analysts that the Chancellor Rachel Reeves is considering greater restrictions on the use of cash ISAs. Ms Reeves used her annual Mansion House speech to say retail investing had been painted in a “negative light” and that she wanted to encourage more savers to take the leap.

Ms Allen said the mutual “had been speaking out both publicly and privately ” about the importance of the cash ISA limit. Figures from HMRC, quoted by the Building Societies Association, show almost half (47 per cent) of cash ISAs are held by people with incomes of less than £20,000 a year.

Ms Allen told The Yorkshire Post: “The cash ISA product is incredibly well understood. Our members tell us they really value cash ISAs. Cash ISAs are really important. We're advocating strongly that cash ISAs should not be impacted. It's not that we’re anti-stocks and shares, we do acknowledge that if people can afford to take some risk and afford to invest long term, then stocks and shares ISAs may well be right for them.”

Ms Allen said she got the sense the Treasury ministers were listening to the message Yorkshire Building Society was relaying from its members.

"I don’t know what the outcome will be but I am encouraged that they have been listening to what we have shared..and I hope that’s taken into account,’’ she told The Yorkshire Post.

Many mutuals welcomed the fact that cash Isas were left untouched at the Mansion House speech. Data from Nottingham Building Society revealed that more than half of its fixed Isa customers used the full £20,000 allowance last year, rising to 65 per cent among those who save in-branch.

In the first half of 2025, Yorkshire Building Society revealed that its statutory profit before tax was £187.9m, an increase on £158.1m recorded in the same period the year before. Over the first half, mortgage balances grew by £0.9bn to £50.6bn. The mutual said that, out of more than 18,000 new residential mortgages provided over the last half year, nearly 4,000 went to first-time buyers.

The statement to accompany the results said: “After banks retreated from the mortgage market following the mini-budget in 2022, with building societies accounting for all mortgage market growth in 2023 and three quarters of growth in the first part of 2024, the society’s share of the mortgage market has returned to a more natural level in 2025, amid heightened competition from other lenders. The mutual’s mortgage pricing reflected its commitment to sustainable growth and a measured approach that protects members’ interests.”

It added: “While the savings market has also been competitive, and the Bank of England base rate has reduced, the society has remained committed to helping customers improve their financial wellbeing, through purposeful products like its First Home Saver, to help those saving for a home deposit, and Christmas Regular Saver, an account opened by more than 12,000 people seeking to spread the cost of the festive season.”