Cask Ale Week demonstrates there is plenty of life left in Britain's national drink: Simon Theakston

Yes, for some brewers – mainly the larger multinationals – it’s not a major focus of their business. But for independent brewers like ourselves, and plenty of others across the UK, cask is both close to our hearts and key to our success.

So much so, that our friends in the craft beer scene are also taking notice and exploring the cask format with some success.

In fact, according to the Society of Independent Brewers’ (SIBA) independent beer report released earlier this year, the cask category has seen a 10 per cent increase in annual production, which demonstrates a growth in demand for the product.

Simon Theakston shares his expert insight

We believe that there are two main reasons for this and why our outlook on cask’s future remains bright. Firstly, the drinker’s desire for flavourful beers with a local provenance – a trend which has been heavily shaping the food and drink sector for some time. Secondly, consistent quality.

With consumers continuing to watch their spending, they want the reassurance of high-quality products from independent brewers and brands that they can trust.

With a shared focus on provenance, flavour and an independent spirit, it’s no coincidence that other craft beer brewers have started to explore our category. As a brewery with almost 200 years of experience, we’re thrilled to see new breweries enter the market and recently we’ve been proud to share our expertise on successful collaborations with the likes of Welsh craft beer icons Tiny Rebel and our neighbours in the North East, Wylam Brewery.

I was also pleased to recently read beer writer Pete Brown, writing in the Financial Times, note how in Manchester every time Cloudwater Brewery makes its beer available in cask, it sells out.

This demand is an important factor as it also demonstrates how cask ale can underpin a brewery’s financial success when done properly.

When we announced our annual results earlier this year, the strong performance of our cask beers included a new addition to our line-up, Theakston Quencher.

This new, lower ABV alternative, was created from the ground up without compromise to retain all the characteristics of a quality cask ale, while responding to consumer tastes. I’m glad to say that it is also now a major contributor to our positive financial performance.

In fact, all our permanent Theakston cask range; Old Peculier, Best, XB and Lightfoot are all enjoying upward sales growth.

Which brings me on to the second factor I mentioned, the importance of quality. The positive story around cask ale goes beyond increases in production, new entrants and even the fact it is profitable.

One of the influential facts I’ve read recently about the category comes from Heineken’s latest Beer Report. The report noted that cask ale “enhances a pub’s reputation for quality and authenticity, when properly looked after and served”, something I completely agree with.

This role as a positive opinion former shouldn’t be surprising. The hand pumps, pump clips and creamy headed pints once synonymous with the great British Pub now act as a signal of the quality, provenance and craftsmanship consumers desire and associate with a more premium experience.

Ultimately, the fact that cask is in growth amongst independent brewers, underpins financial success and is an indicator of the quality of your local bar or pub, is all very positive for the sector and means it’s most certainly not last orders for cask.

Therefore everyone at Theakston’s would like to encourage you to swap your lager, Pilsner or other pint of choice for a pint of delicious British cask ale. We’re confident that there is something for every palette, old, new and even peculiar.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​