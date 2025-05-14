Casper River unveils UK’s most inland shipping port at Towngate PLC site

Casper River and Canal Transport (Casper River), the Humber’s leading inland waterway freight transportation company, has unveiled the UK’s most inland shipping port in Leeds.

The 1.5-acre site located in Stourton Wharf, owned and managed by commercial and industrial property specialist Towngate PLC, will see more than 5,893 heavy goods vehicles removed from UK roads for each water-based vessel in operation – easing congestion, reducing the likelihood of road-based accidents, minimising traditional port costs, and eliminating approximately 1,434 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions per barge.

The news comes eight months after Casper River was first incorporated as a subsidiary of Casper Chartering, providing an in-house logistical solution to keep freight on water for longer throughout Europe. While the company already has dedicated mooring facilities in Rotherham and Burton Upon Stather, Stourton Wharf marks its first self-operated inland waterway, streamlining commercial freight transportation capabilities for its customers.

Situated on the Aire and Calder navigation between Castleford and Leeds, the port is designed to handle a variety of bulk cargoes – including steel, aggregates, cement, grain, and scrap – from sea to canal to end user.

Towngate PLC, the UK’s leading commercial and industrial property expert, has welcomed Casper River to its Stourton Wharf site.

The opening of the site follows an extensive three-month renovation, completed with the support of landlord Towngate PLC. Along the 45-metre-long wharf, Casper River has cleared overgrowth, levelled the ground with aggregate to access moored vessels, demolished fifty metres of a ten-foot-tall brick wall, relocated site gates, and commissioned informative signs.

“Waterborne freight transport is a significantly more efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable option, but the misuse of our nation’s waterways means it’s not used as much as it should be,” said Sean Taylor, vessel operator at Casper River. “This is why we’re on a mission to revive the UK’s inland waterways and freight barges, and we’re already witnessing growth with partners who are just as committed to remedying the challenge as we are.

“Each vessel will save the equivalent of the average annual carbon footprint of 174 homes. And if initial trials go well with our first cargo barge – an ex-Humber Princess oil tanker called the MV Off-Roader – we’re hoping to discharge four barges each week at Stourton Wharf.”

Casper River is already considering additional developments to the site. Soon, the company plans to use on-shore energy to power its vessels when they moor alongside the wharf. In addition to decreasing noise pollution for neighbouring homes and businesses, this will reduce the carbon emissions of its operations even further.

Jake Wilde, facilities manager at Towngate PLC, explained more about the partnership: “Casper had been working with the Canal and River Trust to source the right location for the scheme. But with so many of the UK’s wharves in decline and lacking the right mooring facilities for commercial barging, it was a difficult feat – until they were eventually pointed in our direction.

“With three private wharves running along our Stourton Wharf facility, it proved the perfect location, conveniently situated just a five-minute drive from the M1 motorway and the heart of Leeds City Centre. We’re pleased to have supported Casper River with the sizeable renovation, and look forward to facilitating the business’ ongoing expansion from our site.”