Castleford: 55 jobs saved after Arrow Film Converters is sold by administrators

Fifty five jobs have been saved at a Yorkshire packaging company after administrators secured a sale of the business.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 15:09 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 15:10 BST

The administrators of Arrow Film Converters Limited have announced the sale of the business and certain assets to Coral Products Plc, through its wholly owned subsidiary Film & Foil Solutions Limited.

The transaction ensures the continuation of operations at Arrow’s production facility in Castleford and the preservation of 55 jobs, the statement added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

James Clark and Howard Smith from Interpath were appointed joint administrators to Arrow Film Converters Limited on 1 April 2025.

James Clark and Howard Smith from Interpath were appointed joint administrators to Arrow Film Converters Limited on 1 April 2025. Interpath employs 1,000 people in 27 locations across the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, Austria, Bermuda, BVI, Cayman Islands and Algeria.( Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)James Clark and Howard Smith from Interpath were appointed joint administrators to Arrow Film Converters Limited on 1 April 2025. Interpath employs 1,000 people in 27 locations across the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, Austria, Bermuda, BVI, Cayman Islands and Algeria.( Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)
James Clark and Howard Smith from Interpath were appointed joint administrators to Arrow Film Converters Limited on 1 April 2025. Interpath employs 1,000 people in 27 locations across the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, Austria, Bermuda, BVI, Cayman Islands and Algeria.( Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

The sale includes flexographic printing machines, laminators, and other key assets that will complement Film & Foil’s existing business, enhancing its capabilities in specialist flexible packaging. The agreement also includes a six-month license to occupy the Castleford facility.

James Clark, Joint Administrator and Managing Director at Interpath, commented: "We are very pleased to have secured the sale of Arrow Film Converters, safeguarding 55 jobs and providing a strong platform for growth under new ownership. This transaction ensures continuity for employees, customers, and suppliers while enabling the business to thrive as part of the Film & Foil and Coral Products group."

Joe Grimmond, Non-Executive Chairman of Coral Products plc, added, "This acquisition propels Film & Foil into the front line of specialist flexible packaging and provides Coral Products plc with capacity toward its medium-term goal of £50 million of production availability."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The statement added: “This successful sale marks an important milestone in securing the long-term viability of Arrow’s operations and maintaining its role as a trusted supplier within the flexible packaging industry.”

Related topics:CastlefordYorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice