Castleford: 55 jobs saved after Arrow Film Converters is sold by administrators

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The administrators of Arrow Film Converters Limited have announced the sale of the business and certain assets to Coral Products Plc, through its wholly owned subsidiary Film & Foil Solutions Limited.

The transaction ensures the continuation of operations at Arrow’s production facility in Castleford and the preservation of 55 jobs, the statement added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Clark and Howard Smith from Interpath were appointed joint administrators to Arrow Film Converters Limited on 1 April 2025.

James Clark and Howard Smith from Interpath were appointed joint administrators to Arrow Film Converters Limited on 1 April 2025. Interpath employs 1,000 people in 27 locations across the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, Austria, Bermuda, BVI, Cayman Islands and Algeria.( Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

The sale includes flexographic printing machines, laminators, and other key assets that will complement Film & Foil’s existing business, enhancing its capabilities in specialist flexible packaging. The agreement also includes a six-month license to occupy the Castleford facility.

James Clark, Joint Administrator and Managing Director at Interpath, commented: "We are very pleased to have secured the sale of Arrow Film Converters, safeguarding 55 jobs and providing a strong platform for growth under new ownership. This transaction ensures continuity for employees, customers, and suppliers while enabling the business to thrive as part of the Film & Foil and Coral Products group."

Joe Grimmond, Non-Executive Chairman of Coral Products plc, added, "This acquisition propels Film & Foil into the front line of specialist flexible packaging and provides Coral Products plc with capacity toward its medium-term goal of £50 million of production availability."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad