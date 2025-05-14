Castleford: Around 150 jobs at risk as Burberry plans to remove night shift at Yorkshire factory

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals will cut about 20 per cent of its global workforce, including job losses at its Castleford factory in West Yorkshire.

Burberry currently employs around 1,000 staff across its Yorkshire manufacturing sites in Castleford and Keighley and its Leeds office. The Yorkshire Post understands that the majority of these proposed changes relate to office-based teams around the world.

It is proposing to drop the night shift at its Castleford facility which makes its staple trench coats that sell from about £1,000 to £10,000 apiece.

Burberry has announced plans to cut a potential 1,700 jobs worldwide as part of efforts to slash staff costs and return the luxury fashion brand to a profit. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA) Wire

This is expected to affect about 25 per cent of roles, which is believed to amount to around 150 jobs, ahead of plans to renovate the factory.

Burberry has operated a day and a night shift at Castleford for many years, which the company said has resulted in overproduction. The company said the proposal to move to one shift is essential to safeguard the long-term viability of its UK manufacturing operations. It said it is “very committed” to continuing the tradition of making its iconic Burberry Heritage Trench Coats in the UK. Burberry also revealed it is making a significant investment in the second half of the year to upgrade the Castleford facility and drive innovation. Its ambition is to to scale up its UK production over time.

The company said it was hiking its cost-cutting target to £100 million of savings per year by the 2027 financial year.

These savings will partly come from a reduction in “people-related costs”, the firm said, which could affect around 1,700 jobs globally over the two-year programme.

The British brand revealed it had tipped into a loss of £3 million in the year to March 29, swinging from a profit of £418 million the previous year. However profits on an adjusted basis, which strips out what Burberry views as one-off costs, came in at £26 million – higher than the £11 million some analysts had been expecting.

Retail comparable store sales fell 12% year-on-year, with a 16% slump in sales across Asia dragging on the total. The fashion firm has been struggling against a slump in demand among shoppers in China, one of its biggest markets, which has been dragging heavily on sales. It launched a £40 million cost-cutting programme in November after first sinking into a loss.

On Wednesday, Burberry said it wanted to make an additional £60 million worth of savings by the 2027 financial year, which would bring the target to a combined £100 million. The brand said sales had improved over the second half of the latest year, compared with the first half, which gave it “confidence” that its strategic plan was starting to pay off.

Demand for its popular staple styles including trench coats and scarves meant the retailer’s outerwear category continued to perform better than other products.

Joshua Schulman, Chief Executive Officer, said: “After a challenging first half, we have moved at pace to implement Burberry Forward, our strategic plan to reignite brand desire, improve our performance and drive long-term value creation.