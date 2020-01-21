Castleford-based Sanderson Contracts ceases trading with loss of 34 jobs

Sanderson Contracts has confirmed it is appoint administrators with 34 jobs set to be lost as a result.

Directors said that the decision had been taken following a review of the company’s financial position.

Notice has been filed with the court of the directors’ intention to appoint an administrator.

The construction company established in 1999 operated from West Yorkshire but delivered projects throughout the UK and ROI.

It specialised in development, fit out and refurbishment contracts in the pub and restaurant sector becoming involved in hotel development and new build projects in more recent times.

The general economic uncertainty and decline in spending in the leisure sector has resulted in difficult trading conditions throughout the industry.

Managing Director, Mr Sanderson, who founded the company, said: “The Board of Directors are devastated to be ceasing to trade after 20 years in business.

"In that time, we have developed long standing relationships with our customers and suppliers. Like many in the construction sector, we have experienced very difficult trading conditions as projects have been cancelled or delayed in the current economic climate and issues on a number of large-scale developer led projects have negatively impacted the company.

“As soon as we became aware that income was not materialising as quickly as we had anticipated, we sought to take prompt action to minimise losses to our supply chain and customers.

“It is regrettable that job losses are anticipated as we have grown and invested in our workforce over the last 20 years and employ highly skilled people.

“The Board remain committed to working with the Administrators to maximise asset recoveries and are hopeful that a return can be made to creditors in due course.”

The appointed Administrator will be working to support affected employees and would be pleased to hear from any parties expressing interest in the company’s business.