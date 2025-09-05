Castleford Creative Hub ‘Forever After Collective’ named one of UK’s 100 most inspiring small businesses

Local creative hub, Forever After Collective, based in Castleford, founded in 2021 by Pontefract-based mum of two, Donna Wilson, 40, has been named as one of the UK’s 100 most inspiring small businesses for 2025 by the Small Business Saturday campaign, as it kicks off its annual call to champion and support the nation’s favourite businesses.

After being made redundant twice and struggling during the pandemic, Donna turned to her passion for self-care to support her mental health. In 2021, she launched her first side-hustle, A Fizzy Tale, selling pamper packs and bath bombs. As demand grew, she rented space at The Old Courthouse in Pontefract, where she was invited to help expand the venue to include more handmade goods. This led to the creation of her full-time business, Forever After Collective, in 2023 - a creative hub now based in Castleford town centre.

Running in the UK for over a decade, Small Business Saturday is the UK’s most successful small business campaign, which celebrates small businesses and encourages the public to support and spend with small firms.

Following a nationwide search, Forever After Collective has been selected as part of this year’s SmallBiz100 line-up, which showcases the most innovative and admired small businesses across the nation, and Forever After Collective will be profiled by the campaign on 10th September as part of the 100-day countdown to Small Business Saturday UK on 6 December.

Donna Wilson outside her shop - Forever After Collective

Founder of Forever After Collective, Donna Wilson, who has spent the past few years championing local makers and businesses, whilst promoting mental wellbeing through creativity and community workshops, said: “I’m incredibly proud of this recognition for Forever After Collective. This isn’t just a shop - it’s a true community space where small businesses grow, people connect, and mental health matters.

“We currently support nearly 50 creators, artists, and independent businesses, with most of them being local to Yorkshire. Many are balancing full-time jobs, parenting, or personal health challenges. That is why I wanted to build something meaningful - a space that gives people like me, a chance to succeed. They don’t have to run a stall or give up their weekends. They just stock the shelves, and I take care of the rest.

“Forever After gave me something to believe in, and I think that’s why so many people feel safe to open up here - whether they’re customers or creators.”

“I’m so proud that Forever After Collective is now not only a local favourite but also a nationally recognised small business with a powerful story - one of resilience, purpose, and the importance of giving others a platform to share and shine.”

Forever After Collective based in Castleford has been named as one of the UK’s 100 most inspiring small businesses for 2025

To celebrate being named as one of the UK’s 100 most inspiring small businesses for 2025 by the Small Business Saturday campaign, Donna is bring the community together and hosting a Macmillan Coffee Morning on Wednesday 18th September, followed by a cosy Autumn product launch that same evening at Forever After Collective, Castleford, welcoming regular customers, local makers, and new visitors alike.

“Small businesses are the nation’s favourite businesses, bringing immeasurable value to our local communities and powering the wider economy,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, Director of Small Business Saturday UK. “Firms like Forever After Collective in this year’s SmallBiz100 represent some of the UK’s most-loved small businesses. It is so important that we encourage public support for small businesses up and down the country, as many are still facing a host of challenges as they enter this critical final stretch of the year.”

Small Business Saturday is a grassroots non-commercial campaign that was originally founded by American Express in the U.S. in 2010, and the brand remains the campaign’s principal supporter in the UK. Dan Edelman, General Manager, UK Merchant Services at American Express, said: “Through our long-standing support of Small Business Saturday, American Express is proud to champion the nation’s small businesses. Congratulations to this year’s SmallBiz100, which once again showcases the incredible vibrancy and innovation of small firms and the valuable contribution they make to local communities.”

Over the decade it has been running in the UK Small Business Saturday has engaged millions of people and seen billions of pounds spent with small businesses across the UK on Small Business Saturday, with an impact that lasts all year round. Last year, the campaign saw support from the Prime Minister, the Mayor of London, as well as the Chancellor of the Exchequer. Over 90% of local councils also supported the campaign, which trended across social media on the day.