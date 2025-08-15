Castleford: Morrisons Daily opens close to 600-house development

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 4,200 sq ft store is on the edge of Castleford, West Yorkshire, where more than 600 houses are under construction, Morrisons said.

The statement added: “Avon Retail is taking on its largest franchise site yet, with their first Morrisons Daily store. By joining the Morrisons franchise network, they aim to offer customers a wide range of supermarket-quality products.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Lockie, Head of Wholesale Strategic Projects & Acquisitions at Morrisons, said: “The opening of this new store couldn’t come at a better time as the area continues to grow and welcome new residents and businesses.

The new Morrisons Daily store in Castleford. (Photo by Mark Bickerdike)

"It’s a great example of how our franchise model can bring high-quality retail services and fresh food to expanding communities. We're proud to be partnering with Avon Retail and are confident the store will quickly become a valuable asset to those in the area or passing through.”