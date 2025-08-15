Castleford: Morrisons Daily opens close to 600-house development
The 4,200 sq ft store is on the edge of Castleford, West Yorkshire, where more than 600 houses are under construction, Morrisons said.
The statement added: “Avon Retail is taking on its largest franchise site yet, with their first Morrisons Daily store. By joining the Morrisons franchise network, they aim to offer customers a wide range of supermarket-quality products.”
Victoria Lockie, Head of Wholesale Strategic Projects & Acquisitions at Morrisons, said: “The opening of this new store couldn’t come at a better time as the area continues to grow and welcome new residents and businesses.
"It’s a great example of how our franchise model can bring high-quality retail services and fresh food to expanding communities. We're proud to be partnering with Avon Retail and are confident the store will quickly become a valuable asset to those in the area or passing through.”
Yakub Valli, Director of Avon Retail, said: “As long-standing members of this community, we understand how vital it is for local residents to have convenient access to quality, affordable food. Our partnership with Morrisons allows us to provide just that.”