Castleford Road: Plans to turn former offices close to Normanton town centre into flats

Plans have been submitted to turn former offices close to Normanton town centre into flats.

The proposal involves transforming the building on Castleford Road into four new homes.

The property was previously used as offices for a civil engineering firm.

The scheme includes parking for nine vehicles next to the building, with the access to the site being retained.

A statement prepared on behalf of applicant Michel Owen said: “The design respects and enhances the character of the existing dwelling and the surrounding area.

“The scale, materials, and form have been carefully considered to ensure a high-quality and visually appealing outcome.”

The proposals include two, two-bedroom flats on the ground floor and two on the first floor.

The statement adds: “Castleford Road offers an opportunity to improve upon an existing building through the introduction four new homes, modern design elements, enhanced functionality, and high-quality materials.

“The proposals have been carefully designed to respect the character of the area, protect residential amenity, and comply with the relevant policies.”

The site is close to The Black Swan pub and a neighbouring building which are on the council’s list of buildings of local importance and considered “non-designated heritage assets.”

Plans by another applicant to build a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) next to the pub were rejected in March after more than 1,000 people objected to the scheme.

Residents claimed the plan to convert the property into house share for six people would add to ongoing crime and anti-social behaviour problems in the town.

Commenting on the current application, the council’s conservation officer said: “Given the location of the application site and the nature of the proposals, we consider there would be no impact on the buildings of local importance.