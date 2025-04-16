CATCH: Permission granted for two new training hubs as Humber site marks ‘next stage’
The new development includes an Industrial Decarbonisation Centre and a new build Renewable Energy Training Centre, both set to officially open in early 2026.
The news follows the opening of the Welding and Pipefitting Hub in September 2024.
David Talbot, CEO of CATCH, said, “These developments mark the next stage in our plans to train 1,000 apprentices per year by 2030.
“We are immensely grateful for the ongoing support of our investors in making this vision a reality.”
CATCH said the new facilities will aim to equip the current and future workforce with skills required for the switch to clean power.
The Renewable Energy Training Centre will aim to offer hands-on training for technicians and operators, with new workshops, classroom space and common areas.The Industrial Decarbonisation Centre will feature a lecture theatre, inward investment suite and AR/VR capability.
The facilities have been supported by investment from partners Viking CCS, members Phillips 66 Limited, Harbour Energy, Drax Group and Associated British Ports (ABP), plus Air Products and Uniper, alongside funding from the Humber Freeport.
Simon Green, CEO of Humber Freeport, said: “To decarbonise the Humber’s industrial cluster and transition to a net zero economy, we need the right people with the right skills and expertise.
“Facilities like CATCH are absolutely vital to equip our future workforce with the capabilities and the confidence to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving and growing green skills sector.
“The strength of CATCH’s proposition is underlined by the breadth of cross-sector support and funding from industry and partners. Through the Freeport’s Seed Capital Fund, we were delighted to play our part in the next exciting chapter of CATCH’s story.
Paul Fursey, lead executive UK & general manager, Humber Refinery at Phillips 66 Limited, said: “The establishment of the Industrial Decarbonisation Centre and the Renewable Energy Training Centre at CATCH represents a pivotal step forward in enhancing skills development in the Humber region.
“Our recent investment in the training centre not only reflects our ongoing collaboration with local industry to support future growth and innovation but also fortifies the region’s economic resilience as we transition to a lower carbon economy”
Richard Gwilliam, chair of the Humber Energy Board and UK BECCS programme director at Drax Group, said: “The Humber is the UK’s biggest decarbonisation opportunity and CATCH has a critical role to play in developing the pipeline of talent our region needs to deliver on our green growth ambitions.”
