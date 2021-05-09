CBI boss backs Leeds Bradford Airport plans for new terminal

Leeds City Council approved plans for the new £150m terminal building at the airport in February which would see the old 1960s building demolished and a new three-floor, 34,000 sq. mt. replacement terminal constructed within the airport’s boundary in a move that is estimated to enable the support of 12,650 permanent jobs across the Leeds City Region.

The Department of Communities and Local Government is currently reviewing the decision with no decision date having been finalised.

Mr Danker said: “We support the expansion, and more generally, I have spoken to the chancellor throughout this crisis about the vitality of regional airports.

How the new terminal will appear.

“It has obviously been a horrendous year for the aviation sector and it’s been a challenging enough year for Heathrow, let alone regional airports.

“Personally I don’t think you achieve levelling up without having a very good network of regional airports. I just don’t think you will get it done.