CCL Facades announces £14.3m business pipeline following acquisition by Caddick Construction
CCL Facades has secured a £14.3m business pipeline following its recent acquisition by Caddick Construction.
CCL Facades, which was established within the Caddick Construction Group following the demise of Speedclad Ltd, has secured a significant seven-figure contract at One City Park in Bradford, for the design, supply, and installation of the external façade, including the glazing and rain-screen cladding. The company’s recent launch to market has also seen CCL Facades appointed as the preferred bidder on a number of high-profile remediation schemes in Leeds city centre, which will be announced shortly.
Managing Director Tony Blake said: “It has been a turbulent year for the team, but we are firmly focused on the future, which is already looking incredibly exciting even after such a short space of time as part of the Caddick Construction Group.” CCL Facades is based in Knottingley, West Yorkshire, and has retained its manufacturing and storage base in Northallerton, North Yorkshire.