CCL Facades announces £14.3m business pipeline following acquisition by Caddick Construction

CCL Facades, which was established within the Caddick Construction Group following the demise of Speedclad Ltd, has secured a significant seven-figure contract at One City Park in Bradford, for the design, supply, and installation of the external façade, including the glazing and rain-screen cladding. The company’s recent launch to market has also seen CCL Facades appointed as the preferred bidder on a number of high-profile remediation schemes in Leeds city centre, which will be announced shortly.