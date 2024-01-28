Cedar Court Hotel Huddersfield, a 113-bedroom hotel based at Ainley Top, has undergone a makeover of its bedrooms, dining, business, and lounge areas over the last 12 months.

The overhaul is part of the Cedar Court Hotel group’s wider strategy to invest into the region by creating a multi-purpose hub for the community and attract visitors to the town.

The new facilities include The Dugout, an underground sports-themed venue with a private bar, set to be a versatile event space for local sports teams, corporate groups and members of the community to meet, with food and drinks on offer.

Local designer, Emma Jones, from Rhubarb and Ginger Interiors, created the palette of rich greens and warm wood, taking inspiration from the surrounding areas of the hotel, whilst paying homage to the historical industrial elements of the Yorkshire town.

Located just off the M62 between Leeds and Manchester, Cedar Court Huddersfield has been named as one of The Piece Hall’s local partners. With plans to host a series of acts including Tom Jones, Rick Astley, Jess Glynne and more, The Piece Hall expects to attract a large range of visitors to the region in 2024.

Members of the public, sports fans and the Huddersfield business community are invited to attend the grand relaunch event from 6pm to 7.45pm on Thursday, February 1 to celebrate the reopening, network and enjoy locally curated drinks.

A surprise guest and sports personality from rugby league team, Huddersfield Giants, local business networking expert, Sam Hartley, owner of SAM Networking, Liz Wood, head of membership at North and West Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, and Colin Allen, commercial director at The Piece Hall Trust will be speaking at the event.

Guests will also be invited for a tour the new and upgraded facilities ending with a finale of live music at ‘The Dugout’.

The hotel is part of Yorkshire’s largest independent hotel group, Cedar Court Hotels, which turns over £18m annually and attracts 500,000 visitors to its four hotels across Yorkshire.

The newly-refurbished Huddersfield location has seen a 13 per cent growth in its average room rate and it achieves an 80 per cent occupancy rate annually.

The hotel group said it has continued to invest £3.2m into its portfolio, despite continued pressure on the hospitality industry to ensure it remains a key part of the local visitor economy.

Managing director Wayne Topley, chairman of Leeds Hotels and Venues Association, director of Harrogate BID, and committee member of the Institute of Hospitality, leads the hotel group.

He said: “It is fantastic to finally be able to share the refurbished Cedar Court Huddersfield space with guests, visitors and members of the local community.

"This £1.1m investment shows our commitment to Huddersfield and the wider region. We are very excited to be partnering with The Piece Hall, an iconic venue which will attract thousands of music fans to Huddersfield, Halifax and Calderdale, and drive a huge boost for the local economy.

