CEG selects housebuilding partner for Kirkstall Forge

CEG has entered into an exclusivity agreement with its first Joint Venture delivery partner at the flagship £600+ million Kirkstall Forge development in Leeds.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire-based Banks Homes, is set to partner with CEG and prepare a Reserved Matters planning submission for a range of family homes that will be delivered within the eastern element of the site.

Residents are invited to a public consultation event at Number One, Kirkstall Forge on 3 July 2025 anytime between 1pm and 7pm to find out more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Banks rolls out the first phase of family homes, CEG will continue to act at master developer for the site, coordinating the delivery of infrastructure, further apartments, community facilities and commercial space as part of a thriving mixed-use development.

Number One Kirkstall Forge and railway station

Banks is a family-owned business with a 50-year history. The company shares CEG’s commitment to delivering social value, ensuring that local communities benefit from development in their area including a programme of educational and employment opportunities.

Joe Cable, Banks Homes project manager, said: “We’re very pleased to be combining our experience and working in partnership with CEG at Kirkstall Forge.

“It will be a flagship development for Banks Homes in Leeds and we look forward to delivering sought-after homes in a fantastic new community, along with all the benefits that will bring to the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Antonia Martin-Wright, director of commercial development at CEG, said: “We are really excited about the opportunity to work with Banks Homes. We had a fantastic response when we went out to market and the ideas Banks has proposed are in line with our vision of creating a vibrant new community at Kirkstall Forge.”

Kirkstall Forge

CEG, on behalf of investors, has already delivered a £100 million work programme to bring this brownfield site back to life, including acquisition, clearance, remediation, archaeology, design, planning, utilities, roads, river walls and infrastructure, the opening of a dedicated railway station and the hugely successful Number One office development with Butlers deli bar on the ground floor.