Celebrating 40 years of excellence: SMH Sheards marks milestones in accounting

SMH Sheards, part of SMH Group, is proud to announce and celebrate the remarkable 40-year career of Carolyn Atkinson, a dedicated Director and member of our accounting team. Over the past four decades, Carolyn has exemplified professionalism, expertise, and unwavering commitment to excellence in the field of accounting.

Since joining Sheards in July 1985, Carolyn has been instrumental in driving the company's financial success and integrity. Alongside Kevin Winterburn, who has served 35 years at the firm, her extensive knowledge, meticulous attention to detail, and innovative approach have made a significant impact on our operations and client satisfaction. In addition, Mia Baptiste is celebrating 10 years of service with the firm, having started in a bookkeeping role which rapidly developed into becoming Cloud Accounting Manager. She now leads the move to assist clients in maintaining books and accounts on digital software and is an influential member of the Digital Transformation team within SMH ahead of MTD (Making Tax Digital) coming into force in April 2026.

Key Highlights of Carolyn’s Career:

Carolyn began her career at Sheards in 1985 after completing a Foundation Course in Accountancy at Huddersfield University. She became the firm’s first female partner in 1990, a first for any Huddersfield Firm.

Carolyn Atkinson and Kevin Winterburn

Carolyn and Kevin have mentored many colleagues, fostering a culture of growth and development across the whole firm.

They have built and maintained strong relationships with clients, ensuring their financial needs are met with the highest level of service.

Actively participated in community and charity events and fundraising, contributing to the betterment of Huddersfield and beyond. The firm has a Charity of the Year, which has included The Kirkwood, Ruddi’s Retreat, Forget me not Children’s Hospice, and currently Andy’s Man Club.

Kevin Winterburn (Director) said: "We are incredibly fortunate to have had Carolyn as part of our team for the past 40 years. Her dedication and expertise have been invaluable to our success. The leadership and culture across the firm helped lead to a successful merger with SMH Group in April 2024.

Carolyn Atkinson added: "It has been an honour to work with such a fantastic team and serve our clients over the past four decades. I am grateful for the opportunities and experiences that have shaped my career, and to be passing that knowledge and expertise on to the next generation within Sheards."