Celebrating a successful summer of sport

Harrogate events company Impulse Decisions, are celebrating a sell-out summer of sport, having accommodated over 1,000 clients at sporting events and concerts across the country.

Head of sport Ross Bousfield commented, “It has been a brilliant summer, from the England vs India Test Series; Henley Regatta; Royal Ascot; Wimbledon; Silverstone and many music concerts. Using our premium and hospitality packages, it has been great to oversee such a huge crowd at each event, ensuring they are all looked after and had a brilliant time.

“By booking through us, none of our guests have to worry about any aspect of the event, we look after them from the greeting point to the end of the day. We’ve had over 1000 guests on Premium and Hospitality packages across June, July and August, and have even more coming up later this year overseas.”

Impulse will be hosting additional events at the Italian Grand Prix in Milan; the Prix De L’Arc De Triomphe in Paris; Singapore Grand Prix; Abu Dhabi Grand Prix; Quinta Do Lago Golf Trip and Italy vs England – Six Nations.

Monza Grand Prix

As one of only five companies in the UK to have exclusive contracts for some of these events, they really are making their mark across the globe.

Celebrating their 15th anniversary this year, they have also continued their fundraising hiring two stationary bikes in the office for a 15-hour cycling challenge cycling 503.98km and raising a total of £1511.94 for charity and did the three peaks last weekend, in 15 hours.