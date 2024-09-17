Celebration as Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce reaches 'major milestone' of 170th year
The milestone will be celebrated with the Mid Yorkshire Chamber’s annual dinner event, which will be held on September 19 at The Arches, Dean Clough and also include the presentation of the 2024 MY Award winners.
Martin Hathaway, managing director of the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “170 years is a major milestone, and I am proud of our current amazing team and all those before us for continuing the legacy of the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce. Connecting, supporting and representing the needs of local businesses has always been at the heart of our chamber and we are driven to continue this work for a long time to come.
The chamber was established in the 1850s by a group of local merchants at the Commissioners’ Rooms in South Parade, Huddersfield. Early meeting minutes reveal that members discussed issues such as the Factory Bill, partnership laws, British India affairs, and the need for a new town hall.
The Chamber’s legacy includes significant contributions during the Second World War, raising over £10,000 to fund three spitfires for the war effort, named Huddersfield One, Two and Three.
Today, it represents hundreds of firms across Calderdale, Kirklees and Wakefield, operating from premises at Pennine Business Park in Huddersfield and Bond Street in Wakefield.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.