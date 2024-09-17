Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The milestone will be celebrated with the Mid Yorkshire Chamber’s annual dinner event, which will be held on September 19 at The Arches, Dean Clough and also include the presentation of the 2024 MY Award winners.

Martin Hathaway, managing director of the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “170 years is a major milestone, and I am proud of our current amazing team and all those before us for continuing the legacy of the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce. Connecting, supporting and representing the needs of local businesses has always been at the heart of our chamber and we are driven to continue this work for a long time to come.

The chamber was established in the 1850s by a group of local merchants at the Commissioners’ Rooms in South Parade, Huddersfield. Early meeting minutes reveal that members discussed issues such as the Factory Bill, partnership laws, British India affairs, and the need for a new town hall.

Martin Hathaway, Mid Yorkshire Chamber MD, with Sam Teale, Chamber Patron and 2023 runner up. Photo: Howard PicklesTemplars Photography

The Chamber’s legacy includes significant contributions during the Second World War, raising over £10,000 to fund three spitfires for the war effort, named Huddersfield One, Two and Three.