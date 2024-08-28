Celebrity tailor opens first store at Dean Clough
DR Bespoke sets itself apart through minutiae attention to detail, building the story of a client into the fabric that they wear. This highly personalised service has secured the likes of football manager, Neil Warnock, world number one snooker player Mark Allen, Rugby League star Kruise Leeming and Halifax born, junior championships snooker star Stan Moody as regular clients.
Danny Rhodes is the entrepreneur behind DR Bespoke. A Halifax born lad that pursued his initial passion for Yorkshire’s rich textile heritage into a thriving business with a wow factor. Danny learned the ropes taking a special interest in fabrics and the fine art of tailoring, visiting and interrogating the best tailors and cutters in the UK before setting up his own consultancy.
Danny said, “I spent a lot of time learning the trade, fabric qualities, weave techniques, bespoke fitting, cutting and stitching etc. and have partnered with the finest in the industry to design and make bespoke clothing of exceptional quality without the high price tag. We’re on the doorstep of the best textile manufacturers in the world with incredible heritage from the likes of Huddersfield Fine Worsteds where we source our fabrics.
“What sets us apart is our highly bespoke service to clients. The detail of our designs relay the story of the wearer with fabric, colours, styling, and stitching that is personalise to them. We interpret dates, words, images, symbols and people that are meaningful to our clients who love that they can make a statement with what they wear.
“I am delighted to open the first DR Bespoke store at Dean Clough. Its celebrated textiles heritage provides the perfect backdrop for the brand and an impressive statement for visitors. Of course, Halifax is enjoying a resurgence as a destination for heritage, culture and tourism and I am proud to call it my hometown.”
Jeremy Hall, Chairman and Managing Director at Dean Clough said, “We are thrilled to welcome Danny with his business DR Bespoke to the Dean Clough community. Danny is passionate about his craft, relating to his clients in the most unique way. Independent businesses such as DR Bespoke are who make the community at Dean Clough so unique, special, and diverse.
“Dean Clough is thriving with talented independents working alongside major businesses, with this wonderful amalgam of people, businesses and artists being at the heart of the revitalisation of these magnificent mills for 21st century use.
“We continue to invest in providing unique space for retail, leisure, and cultural amenity alongside sustainable Grade A office accommodation. This includes the introduction of flexible workspaces, unique outdoor pods with enhanced public realm, and courtyards.”
Dean Clough is already home to around 150 businesses employing over 3,000 people. It currently offers energy efficient Grade A workspaces up to 50,000 sq ft as well as serviced offices and retail units from 50 sq ft. The destination is located on the edge of Halifax town centre, between Leeds and Manchester, and just 15 minutes from the M62 with direct train links to Leeds, Manchester, York and London.
