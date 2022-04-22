Central England Co-op delivers 'solid' performance as it faces significant challenges with product availability

The mutual, which operates more than 400 food, funeral and floral sites across 19 counties, revealed that it achieved gross sales in the full year to 22 January 2022 of £875.0 million, up from £869.0m in 2020/2021.

Its ongoing partnerships with FareShare Midlands and more than 65 local food banks led to the distribution of thousands of vital emergency food parcels to families in need.

Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op chief executive, said: “It’s been another year of significant change. Our purpose of creating a sustainable society for all, has been invaluable in guiding our decisions through this challenging period."

"During the first half of 2021, we saw lockdown conditions continue albeit with a cautious relaxing of restrictions at various points. Our goods and services remained in high demand.

"In the second half of the year, as restrictions were eased and more businesses started to reopen, the demand for our goods and services declined. Brexit combined with the pandemic resulted in significant challenges with product availability, which impacted heavily upon sales in our food business. Whilst the situation is improving and mitigations have been put in place, we expect the trading environment to continue to be challenging into the new financial year.

“Our overall performance across the past 12 months has been solid. Gross sales from continuing operations (excluding VAT) grew by 0.7% year on year to £875.0m and were up 3.7% on a two-year basis. Trading profit was £19.9m, up 13.2% on a two-year basis but down 29.0% year on year reflecting heightened trading and the impact of the pandemic last year. Operating profit of £23.2m was up 9.9% year on year.

“Looking ahead there are significant challenges facing the convenience sector including new rules governing the way we market items to customers that are high in fat, sugar and salt from October 2022 as part of the government’s strategy to tackle obesity. This is a real opportunity to encourage and support customers to eat better. Inflation has reached a 30-year high, which will impact on our cost base and households will face considerable increases in the cost of living. Therefore we expect to see a significant threat to both household spending and business profitability.

“We have great people throughout our society and I would like to thank each and every colleague for their commitment and hard work. Together with our Members and Board, we will meet the challenges ahead, we will continue to invest in our biggest asset, our people, in the delivery of our Purpose of creating a sustainable Society for all.”