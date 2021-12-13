Central England Co-op members rewarded for their loyalty with share of nearly £1.2 million payout

The society, which operates more than 400 food stores and funeral homes across 16 counties, said the move was a way of rewarding its 116,000 members this year, made up of more than £528,000 in the first half of the year and £643,000 just in time for Christmas.

Jim Watts, Central England Co-op Society Secretary, said: “Our members mean a lot to us and I want to thank them for their loyalty.

“Throughout the year, we give a share of our profits not only to our members, but to local community groups too. It’s because of them that we’re able to help.

Central England Co-op worked closely with 65 food bank providers last year.

“It’s why membership makes a real difference and it’s thanks to them that we are able to give back to our communities in the way we do.”

Mr Watts added: “Becoming a member of Central England Co-operative offers a whole host of benefits ranging from collecting points every time you spend in store to earn a share of the profits, access to members activities and community initiatives including the Community Dividend Fund, which hands out grants of up to £5,000 to charities and good causes across the society’s trading estate.”

The Co-op recently pledged to provide £350,000 to create sustainable spaces on society land for the local community.

It also plans to offer customers more choice through the further rollout of home delivery and click and collect services.

The society invests a percentage of its trading profit into local communities through its Community Dividend Fund scheme which has seen more than £175,000 shared out between 116 good causes over the past year.

A spokesman added: “It actively campaigns for the Government to increase sentencing for violent attacks on retail workers and works with FareShare Midlands and hundreds of food banks, generating enough food donations to create more than 2.1 million meals for people in need.”

“The society embraces inclusivity and equality and is a signed-up member to the Business in the Community (BITC) Race at Work Charter, while it is also fully committed to addressing the impact of climate change and is on track to be Carbon Neutral by 2030.”

The payout has been awarded to members in areas including Lincolnshire, West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Suffolk, Norfolk, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire.