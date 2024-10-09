Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashtrom Properties UK has acquired Central Square, located off Wellington Street and Whitehall Road, which is home to tenants including PwC, RSM UK Management and Sky. Guy Lewinsohn, chief executive of Ashtrom Properties UK, said: “We remain committed to strategically investing in the UK's regional markets, confident they offer substantial opportunities for sustainable growth and long-term value creation.”

Central Square comprises 217,249 sq ft of office space across 11 upper floors above 13,126 sq ft of retail, restaurant and ground floor leisure units.

It has one of the largest column free floor plates in the city of circa 25,000 sq ft and houses a winter garden and sky garden with break out and entertainment space for tenants along with 128 basement parking spaces. It is rated BREEAM Outstanding and EPC A.

The building is close to Leeds Station and Trinity Shopping Centre in Leeds city centre. Current tenants also include Marks & Spencer, Freeths, GXO Logistics, Sky, Sanderson Weatherall, BDO Services.

Mr Lewinsohn said: “The successful acquisition of this prominent building in the heart of Leeds marks a significant step in our ongoing commitment to invest in the future of the UK's regional city centres, which we believe are poised for strong growth.

“I would like to extend sincere appreciation to the vendor for their professionalism and collaboration throughout this process, which ensured a smooth and mutually beneficial transaction.

"A special thanks goes to our in-house team, whose dedication and expertise were instrumental in driving this acquisition forward. Their commitment, along with the support of our external partners, guided us to a successful outcome.”

CBRE and Knight Frank acted for Ashtrom Properties UK on the purchase. Savills acted on the sale.

Will Kennon, executive director, CBRE, said: “Central Square is one of the best regional office assets located outside of London. Leeds is experiencing significant growth across all metrics, and the office market is facing an acute shortage of prime office space which we believe will lead to continued strong rental growth over the next cycle.

"With the market facing continued development viability challenges, we consider this acquisition will deliver strong risk adjusted returns over both short and long term.

“We are delighted to have helped Ashtrom Properties UK secure this exceptional asset, to add to their strong UK office portfolio in line with its current strategy to invest in core regional cities”

Henrie Westlake, head of the north at Knight Frank, added: “The acquisition of Central Square by Ashtrom Properties UK aligns with their strategic decision to selectively invest in the UK Office market.

"As a long term holder of assets, the strategy is driven primarily by the strong underlying market fundamentals that will drive rental growth for prime assets.

