Centre for Digital Innovation: Firm behind Hull tech hub invests in next stage of revamp

Also known as C4DI, the centre recently revealed its revamped ground floor following an eight-week refit, in a move that the team behind the site said marks the start of a “new chapter” for the tech hub.

The building’s owner, Wykeland Group, has now announced that it has made further investment to begin the next phase of its plan to create a “vibrant” business lounge and co-working space, aimed at tech start-ups and scale-ups.

Andrea Morley, associate director of property development and investment company Wykeland, said: “We have invested significantly to create a vibrant workspace which supports modern ways of working, offering a great place to work and providing an exceptional platform for businesses to grow.

C4DI director Linsey Brown, right, with colleagues Tina Swann, event coordinator, left, and Kaitlin Lander, marketing and communications coordinator, in front of a preserved moss wall, a centrepiece feature of the revamped tech hub. Photo by Influence Media.

“In all aspects of the refit, we wanted to reinforce the essence of why C4DI was created. 10 years ago, Hull had a tech community, but it was fragmented. C4DI brought that community together to drive innovation and growth.

“This latest evolution marks the beginning of the next exciting chapter for C4DI as the region’s premier centre of tech innovation and business collaboration.

First opened ten years ago, C4DI was one of Hull’s first co-working spaces.

Wykeland Group said the refit corresponds with a “re-focusing” of C4DI to back the tech community, in a bid to support start-ups, enable business growth and retain digital talent within the region.

The revamp has created an open-plan ground floor space, with a new business lounge and expanded kitchen and breakout area.

The site now also contains revamped communal spaces, additional co-working stations and new video conferencing tech in the meeting rooms.

C4DI Director Linsey Brown said: “C4DI was created 10 years ago to bring Hull’s tech community together, providing a space where startups could grow, businesses could collaborate, and innovation could thrive.

“As we move into this next phase, we’re building on those foundations by focusing on inspiring and educating the next generation of entrepreneurs, supporting them in launching and growing their own businesses, and ensuring Hull remains a place where tech talent can thrive.”

The C4DI design and fit-out was delivered by Hull-based commercial interior designer Chameleon Business Interiors

Matt Johnson, director of Hull-based content marketing agency, Different Resonance, which is based in C4DI, said: “Over the years, I’ve seen the space evolve. This next chapter is an exciting one. The new space will make it easier for the community to come together in different ways, fostering even more collaboration between businesses of all sizes.”

C4DI is part of the wider @TheDock tech campus in Hull, which hosts companies including Saab Technologies, payment tech provider Dojo, and healthcare tech specialist Vertual.