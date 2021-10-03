Cera to create 250 jobs in Yorkshire with a £500 ‘Golden Hello Bonus’ for care workers

Cera is looking to expand its team.

The healthcare-at-home firm, launched less than five years ago, has reached its initial goal of filling 10,000 jobs by the end of 2021, several months ahead of schedule.

The new roles have been announced to further bolster the social care sector.

The majority of these new roles will be in frontline healthcare services such as professional carers and nurses but Cera is also looking to employ professionals across operations, technology, finance and data to accelerate and facilitate its growth.

Cera hopes to incentivise prospective professional carers to join the company by introducing a new £500 ‘Golden Hello Bonus’, applicable to care professionals who have joined the company since late August.

The company says applicants for professional carer roles do not need to hold specific skills or qualifications to apply for an advertised role at Cera.

Dr Ben Maruthappu, co-founder and CEO of Cera, said: “At the start of the pandemic, we set out to solve two of the most pressing issues facing the UK.

Firstly, we wanted to reduce pressures placed on the NHS due to the pandemic by bringing more talent into the Care sector and, secondly, we wanted to offer jobs to thousands of people to help counter the unemployment crisis, allowing them to retrain and gain fulfilling careers in healthcare.

“We’re enormously proud of the role we’ve been able to play thus far.”

