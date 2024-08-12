Ceramics business returns to Sandsend retail unit after £175,000 refurbishment programme

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sandsend Ceramics, which is owned and run by Moya Suckling, will open for business next month in a unit on East Row.

It is one of three refurbished units in the brand-new Birstly Dale Yard development in East Row, two of which remain available to lease.

Moya said: “My ceramics business began as a hobby, while I was still a theatre nurse, and I used to lease one of the units in East Row before they were renovated.

A set of retail units in Sandsend have been refurbished

“I handmake and throw stoneware clay into ceramics inspired by my surroundings, such as the sea, the beach and the moors.

"Alongside the pottery, I will be stocking specially designed clothing items, gifts and art. I live in Sandsend too, so it’s a quick bike ride for my commute.

“The East Row location is ideal for footfall, with the new car park and good signage, which should attract people visiting Sandsend. It is also a peaceful spot, perfect for a studio.”

The Birstly Dale Yard development, named after the nearby Birstly Dale beck, cost £175,000 to refurbish. The premises were originally stables for horses, who hauled timber from Mulgrave Woods for the nearby Mulgrave Estate sawmill.

Meanwhile Berties of Bay, the premier heritage clothing brand, has moved into 1 East Row, which was previous occupied by the Serendipity of Sandsend Gift Shop.

Julie Brickley, Mulgrave’s Property Lettings Manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome both Sandsend Ceramics and Berties of Bay to revitalised East Row area of Sandsend. With the new retail units and extended car park, this is now a vibrant part of Sandsend, adding to this wonderful village’s many attractions.”